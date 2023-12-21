Being economical is India’s go-to strategy

PTI

Mumbai, December 20

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants the hosts to play with the same energy and intensity which they displayed against England, when they take the field in their Test match Australia from tomorrow.

The contest will definitely challenge them in terms of fitness and temperament, given they are playing back-to-back matches.

“The way we played the first Test (of the season), we want to carry the same energy into this one. It is very exciting, knowing Australia is such a good team and everyone wants to beat them,” Kaur told reporters after India’s training session today.

Australia will be without Meg Lanning, who retired from international cricket recently, and in her place Alyssa Healy will lead the side. Kaur said Lanning’s absence will not make much difference as Australia have a strong side.

“They have a balanced side and everyone has experience of all formats. We can’t say Meg (Lanning) is not there and take them lightly. We just need to think what best we can do rather than thinking about how good they are,” she said.

The India skipper said while the prospect of playing Test cricket excites her side, it has been slightly challenging to manage the players’ workload.

“When you are playing back-to-back Tests, it is important to recover and feel fresh. When you bat and bowl for three days — the likes of Deepti (Sharma), Pooja (Vastrakar) who didn’t get enough rest — we try to take care of their loads,” Kaur said. “They need to feel ready for the game and we made them train accordingly. The ones who had lesser loads we pushed them hard in the nets to feel more confident.”

