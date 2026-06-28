Belgium hockey team crowned Pro League champions, secure LA28 Olympic ticket

Wavre [Belgium], June 28 (ANI): The global race to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has its first confirmed men's qualifier in the Belgian Red Lions, alongside hosts USA!

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Following a stellar, high-stakes victory on Saturday over the Netherlands, the Belgian men's hockey team, 'The Red Lions' have wrapped up the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 title with one match to go. This marks their second time taking the top step on the podium, and their first since 2021.

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Under the current Olympic qualification pathway, the champions of the FIH Hockey Pro League in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons are awarded a direct ticket to the LA28 Olympic Games. By sealing the 2025-26 championship today, the Red Lions have guaranteed their presence in Los Angeles with nearly two years still to go for the pinnacle event of the global sporting calendar.

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Belgium's surge to the 2025-26 championship has highlighted the tactical evolution and sheer depth of their veteran-led squad. Navigating a relentless international schedule across multiple continents, the team managed to combine defensive solidity with an explosive attacking philosophy that simply wore down their opposition.

While other title contenders like England, Australia, and the Netherlands dropped points over the course of the season, Belgium remained incredibly consistent throughout, facing just one outright defeat in the season.

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FIH President Tayyab Ikram commended the Red Lions on an unforgettable season: "On behalf of the global hockey family, I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to the Belgium men's team for securing the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 title. Winning the Pro League against the competitive field is an incredible feat by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions. By stamping their ticket to the LA28 Olympic Games in such fashionable style, the Red Lions have proven once again why they remain one of the best-regarded sides in men's hockey. We are incredibly excited to see them bring their world-class talent to Los Angeles."

While adding another prestigious trophy to this generation's unmatched legacy is a massive achievement, the underlying achievement of immediate Olympic qualification is the ultimate prize for the players and the high-performance staff. Over the next two years, Belgium can turn their focus on individual events without having to keep a watchful eye on Olympic qualification stakes.

Alongside host nation USA, Belgium is the very first men's side locked into the 12-team tournament format for the men's Hockey competition at the LA28 Olympic Games.

For the remaining men's teams, attention will eventually shift to the 2026-27 Pro League season, Continental Championships and the Olympic Qualifiers, which will provide the next direct qualification opportunities. (ANI)

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