Ben Sears becomes first player from New Zealand to take back-to-back five-wicket hauls in ODIs

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand] April 5 (ANI): Ben Sears' second five-wicket haul on the trot inspired New Zealand to whitewash Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series. Following their 43-run success in the third and final clash of the series at Bay Oval on Saturday, Ben Sears was awarded player of the series for his brilliant bowling display.

Ben Sears, who took 5-34 in his nine overs, removing Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha before polishing off the tail with the wickets of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and Sufiyan Muqeem. He is now the first player from New Zealand to take back-to-back five-wicket hauls in ODIs, and the 14th man overall, as per a report by Widsen.

Bean Sears expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play against a strong New Zealand team, highlighting his satisfaction with taking wickets. He enjoyed the experience, particularly the camaraderie with his teammates.

"It was a good couple of days. Pretty grateful to get the opportunity against a really good team, and it was cool to get some wickets. Pretty exciting, really cool experience with a great group of guys. Having Duff and Will running in hard at the top, it's nice to come in first change and have guys go at you because they can't get them away. It's awesome, just to play with Duff and O'Rourke, the swing and the movement and the bounce, coming in first change, was just trying to have an impact, it was good fun." Ben Sears said in a post-match presentation.

"(Different role today?) Same plan; again, they (Duffy and O'Rourke) started off in really good areas, and they were building pressure. We tried to hold it through the middle and keep that pressure going. It was nice to get a few wickets. I wasn't about thinking about it (fifer while bowling the final over), it's cool to get a fifer, cool to be part of that performance." he added.

Ben Sears took ten wickets in the three-match series, including a back-to-back five-wicket haul. Batting first, New Zealand showcased its strength to rack up a competitive 264/8 on the scoreboard.

In a game reduced to 42 overs due to a wet outfield, Pakistan's attempt to chase a target of 265 ultimately fell short as they were bowled out by New Zealand for 221 in 40 overs. New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell received the player of the match award for his outstanding fifty and one wicket. (ANI)

