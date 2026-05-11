Worcester [UK], May 11 (ANI): Ben Stokes made a promising return from injury as he gears up for a busy home Test season with the England cricket team, who are set to host New Zealand and Pakistan for three-match Test series each later this year.

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The England captain featured for Durham County Cricket Club against Worcestershire County Cricket Club in the County Championship Division Two and impressed with the new ball, picking up two wickets in each innings during Durham's nine-wicket win, as per the ICC website.

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Stokes registered the bowling figures of 2/54 in 20 overs in the first innings and 2/33 in 8.5 overs in the third innings of the match.

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It was Stokes' first competitive appearance since The Ashes 2025-26 earlier this year, with the England skipper also continuing his recovery from the fractured cheekbone he sustained during training in February.

Although Stokes had a modest outing with the bat, scoring 14 runs at No. 5 for Durham, the 34-year-old impressed with his pace while sharing the new ball in both innings -- a role that could hint at England's plans for him in the near future.

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England are set to play back-to-back three-Test series against New Zealand (in June) and Pakistan (in August-September) in the coming months as part of their ICC World Test Championship campaign, and a shortage of fast-bowling options could lead to Stokes taking the new ball during the home summer.

England are still searching for their ideal new-ball attack following the retirements of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. Injuries to Brydon Carse and Mark Wood, along with ongoing concerns over Jofra Archer's fitness, have left selectors with major decisions to make ahead of the opening Test against the New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 4.

Possible seam-bowling options for the Three Lions include Ollie Robinson, Matthew Potts, Sam Cook and Sonny Baker, though Stokes's recent use of the new ball in county cricket could open the door for him to reprise that role.

Stokes has not opened the bowling in Test cricket since the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan in 2022, but his performance against Worcestershire showed enough promise to suggest a possible return to that responsibility. (ANI)

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