DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Ben Stokes urges England to 'fight' in must-win Ashes decider against Australia

Ben Stokes urges England to 'fight' in must-win Ashes decider against Australia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Adelaide [Australia], December 15 (ANI): England skipper Ben Stokes defined "fight" as adapting to situations, understanding what's required for his team, and showing determination against the opposition.

Advertisement

Trailing 2-0 to Australia after two different but equally harrowing eight-wicket defeats, the England captain has urged his fellow team-mates to "fight" in the series decider starting from Wednesday in Adelaide.

Advertisement

"What it [fight] means to me could be completely different to someone else. It's just trying to fight in every situation that you find yourself in, and understanding the situation and what you feel is required for your team. Just look at your opposition every single time and show a bit of dog. That's fight to me," Ben Stokes said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

"It comes a lot easier to me, it might be a lot harder for other people because of their personalities or whatever that may be. I'm not going to expect or ask a completely different character to me to carry on like me. That's like asking me to carry on like someone like Jamie Smith, who's a lot more laid back. It just wouldn't work. However, you find the best way to find that mode that I'm talking about, that's probably the best way to explain it," he added.

The third Test is a must-win match for the visitors to keep their hopes of retaining the Ashes alive. England last won the Ashes in Australia during the 2010-11 tour, when they clinched a memorable 3-1 series victory under the leadership of Andrew Strauss.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, England also announced their playing XI for the third match of the Ashes against Australia at Adelaide Oval, making a single change as Josh Tongue replaces Gus Atkinson in the pace attack. Notably, England opted not to include Shoaib Bashir, despite the Adelaide pitch promising to be the most spin-friendly of this Ashes series.

England playing XI for Adelaide Test against Australia:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts