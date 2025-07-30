DT
Home / Sports / Bengal, Telangana register dominating performances in 15th Hockey India sub junior men national championship

Bengal, Telangana register dominating performances in 15th Hockey India sub junior men national championship

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI): Day 3 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship saw dominating performances by Hockey Bengal and Telangana Hockey, with the teams defeating Goans Hockey and Hockey Himachal in their respective Division 'B' matches.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Bengal and Goans Hockey were going toe-to-toe in the first half, with the tie being broken in the third quarter of the game when Munna Kumar Singh (37') opened Hockey Bengal's account via a penalty corner, as per a Hockey India press release.

The team did not have long to celebrate, as within five minutes, Goans Hockey had equalised with Ansh Ankush Gaonkar (42') scoring via a field goal, ending the third quarter with a 1-1 scoreline.

It was an all-out battle for both teams in the final quarter, with Hockey Bengal's Shivam Rabidas (47') once again taking his team into the lead position, and was soon followed by teammate Hiten Rajak (49'), who via a penalty corner gave their team a two-goal advantage. Goans Hockey tried to make a comeback with Sahil Pramod Jambotkar (54') reducing the deficit to just one goal, but their team's fate was soon sealed when Hockey Bengal's Suvam Patra (57') scored via a penalty corner to end the match with a 4-2 scoreline.

In the second match of the day, Telangana Hockey had a dominating start, with Amit Dayal (11') and Sairam Chouhan (14') giving the team an early two-goal advantage in the first quarter itself. Hockey Himachal gave them a tough fight in the second quarter and didn't let Telangana Hockey increase their lead. Making a comeback in the second half, Sidhant Kaushal (33') scored early for the team and gave them a fighting chance going into the final quarter. However, despite all their efforts, the early goals by Telangana Hockey proved too much for the team, and they lost 1-2 by the end of the fourth quarter. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

