Home / Sports / Bengalauru rolls out the Red Carpet as Virat Kohli and RCB return home with IPL trophy

Bengalauru rolls out the Red Carpet as Virat Kohli and RCB return home with IPL trophy

A wave of jubilation has gripped Karnataka after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. The victory has sparked statewide celebrations, and the Karnataka government is preparing a grand welcome for the team in Bengaluru.
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A wave of jubilation has gripped Karnataka after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

The victory has sparked statewide celebrations, and the Karnataka government is preparing a grand welcome for the team in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar shared the government's plans for the homecoming celebration.

"The RCB boys brought us respect and pride," he said.

"I watched the full match, and I congratulate them on behalf of the people of Karnataka. We welcome the RCB team. Our police officers and the government are thinking about how we can honour them. We are making preparations for the celebration," he added.

Adding to the excitement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will personally meet and felicitate the RCB players at the iconic Vidhana Soudha, where a photo session is scheduled on its grand steps before the official victory procession begins.

"In the IPL final match, RCB defeated Punjab. They impressed millions of fans by putting on a cohesive performance as a team throughout the tournament. Virat Kohli's 18 years of hard work, dedication and commitment have led RCB to this victory. RCB players are champions in all categories, like bowling, batting, fielding, etc. There is no doubt that they have given a super performance," the CM posted on X.

State Home Minister, G. Parmeshwara, himself came to the Vidhan Soudha along with senior police officials to inspect preparations for the victory celebrations.

RCB's triumph, after 18 long seasons, has not only ended a historic wait but also united Karnataka in celebration, with the state set to honour its beloved team in style.

With Virat Kohli at the centre of this historic achievement, RCB's long-awaited IPL victory has not only delighted their passionate fan base but also drawn admiration from the cricketing world. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

