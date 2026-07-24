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Home / Sports / Bengaluru FC kickstart preparations for Indian Super League 2026-27 season

Bengaluru FC kickstart preparations for Indian Super League 2026-27 season

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Bengaluru FC began their pre-season in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, with the team regrouping ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League campaign.

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The Blues returned to the field with renewed ambition and two significant new additions to the squad in Spanish midfielder Borja Martinez and Portuguese defender Sandro Embalo. The duo will join the rest of the squad in Bengaluru once their visa formalities are completed, according to a press release from the franchise.

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"It's exciting, as it's a full season this time, and we can truly maximise the potential of the squad. I am really looking forward to what the season holds for us," said Bengaluru FC Head Coach Pep Munoz, who heads into this first full season with the club.

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Munoz ended the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, taking the side to fourth on the table, recording two wins, three draws and one loss.

The team is scheduled to travel to the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary for their pre-season testing and will train at their facilities from July 27 to 30, where they will undergo a series of high-intensity tests.

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Darren Caldeira, Director of Football, Bengaluru FC, gave his thoughts on the team's pre-season and said, "After a short ISL campaign last season, getting back for pre-season at this stage is important for the squad. It gives the players the time they need to regroup, build fitness, and prepare properly for the challenges ahead."

"A strong pre-season lays the foundation for the season, allowing the team to be fully ready when the first game arrives," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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