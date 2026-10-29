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Home / Sports / Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United look to extend unbeaten starts in ISL

Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United look to extend unbeaten starts in ISL

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FCwil put their unbeaten starts to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on the line when they meet at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

The Highlanders were held to a goalless draw by Odisha FC in their most recent outing, when Alaaeddine Ajaraie struck the post from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time. Bengaluru, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC through goals from Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perović, according to a release.

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Highlanders Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali remains firm in his belief that his side must approach games with the ambition to win rather than focus solely on defensive numbers, while also backing his Moroccan striker to brush off his error from the spot. “I prefer to win 4-3. I don't want 0-0. I want to win. If there is a penalty tomorrow, Alaaeddine Ajaraie will take it. There is no doubt about it,” said Benali, speaking to the media on the eve of the fixture.

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Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh will also be important against a Bengaluru side that has scored five goals in its opening two matches. Having conceded just once in NorthEast’s first three games, Gurmeet stressed the need to remain composed in possession against the visitors’ press.

Bengaluru boss Pep Muñoz praised NorthEast’s identity and tactical flexibility, but believes his side can exploit spaces while maintaining control of the game. “They have an identity, some patterns that they like to create and a clear style of play,” Muñoz said, adding that his team was prepared to face both back-four and back-five systems.

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Midfielder Lalremtluanga Fanai, meanwhile, stressed the importance of maintaining focus despite the team’s unbeaten start to the season. “We need to focus on the next game. It's not about losing or winning; we want to keep going and show what we can do,” Fanai said.

The sides last met in February 2026, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Braian Sánchez put Bengaluru ahead before substitute Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia equalised for NorthEast in the second half.

Muñoz said his squad was in good spirits after a break in Gameweek 3, while NorthEast United also boast a healthy roster. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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