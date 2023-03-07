Bengaluru FC set to play semifinal

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 6

Bengaluru FC are set to face Mumbai FC in the semifinals of the ISL tomorrow after the All-India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee, which met through video-conferencing today, decided to declare them the winners of Friday’s contentious playoff against Kerala Blasters.

However, a final decision will most likely come early tomorrow as the committee, which is headed by eminent Supreme Court lawyer Vaibhav Ghaggar, has asked Blasters to file fresh submissions.

Blasters had forfeited the match in extra-time after Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri scored from a quick free-kick that took them by surprise as they were still arranging their wall.

A walk-out followed and Crystal John, who was referring the crucial encounter, declared Bengaluru the winners.

Thereafter, they filed a complaint with the AIFF, seeking chalking off of Chhetri’s goal, a rematch and an assurance that John will not officiate matches involving Blasters in the ISL.

“The decision will come tomorrow only but it is expected that they will declare Bengaluru FC as the winners as the committee has made up its mind. They will lose the appeal,” a source close to the development told The Tribune. It is also understood that Blasters might be fined as the committee has already concluded that the goal will stand as per the rules. “They will also get fines as they walked off which should not have happened,” the source added.