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Home / Sports / Bengaluru Stallions unveil squad ahead of IGPL 2026 second season 

Bengaluru Stallions unveil squad ahead of IGPL 2026 second season 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:47 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Bengaluru Stallions have announced their four-member squad ahead of the second IGPL season that gets underway on September 23.

Trishul Chinnappa, Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi and Sudhir Sharma will represent the team this season and were present at the event, where they also unveiled the Bengaluru franchise’s jersey, according to a release.

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While the season gets underway in Ras Al Khaimah, the Bengaluru Stallions GC will be hosting their home leg of the 2026 AM Green IGPL Invitational at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) from December 1 to December 5.

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The Bengaluru Stallions squad features a strong mix of experience and young firepower with Trishul Chinnappa, Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Sudhir Sharma, the release said. Chinnappa is a seasoned professional who has competed in India and overseas. Ganapathy, son of Indian golfer and coach Rahul Ganapathy, was India's top-ranked junior golfer until last year.

Bishnoi and Sharma complete the competitive four-member line-up, with all players bringing unique strengths to support the team’s campaign. The IGPL (Indian Golf Premier League) is India's first franchise-based professional golf league.

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Ten city-based teams compete across a full season of 9 events. Each event is a 54-hole, three-day competition, and on each day the best two scores from each team's four players count toward the team total.

"Just like you have an RCB, we are very similar, but for golf," said golfer Trishul Chinnappa. "Till today, everybody thinks golf is only for the elite, but that is changing. India is changing, and so is sport. We have spent our whole lives trying to be as good as we possibly can. We all have stories to tell, and this is how we tell them,” he added, as quoted in the release.

On the team format, golfer Trishul Chinnappa added: "Golf is an individual sport. We are so used to saying I want to be on top, suddenly we are saying we want to be on top. I have started looking out for my teammates. It is a new feeling, and it is getting stronger."

Sunhit Bishnoi shared, "Playing outside India is very expensive. The IGPL has given juniors and amateurs this exposure. In Morocco, it was so windy, conditions you won't get in India. This is a very good place for upcoming players to raise their game. All of us are going to play our own game, support each other, and hopefully come out on top a few times this season." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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