Benzema hat-trick gives Real big win

MADRID, April 2

Karim Benzema scored three goals in seven first-half minutes as Real Madrid thrashed Real Valladolid 6-0 today to cut Barcelona’s lead in LaLiga to 12 points. The hat-trick moved Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers — three behind Barca’s Robert Lewandowski.

On Saturday, Lewandowski scored twice in Barcelona’s 4-0 win at last-placed Elche. Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 20th minute and added Barcelona’s third goal in the 66th. Ansu Fati doubled the lead in the 56th and Ferran Torres rounded off one of Barcelona’s most comfortable victories of the campaign in the 70th.

Newcastle stun Man U

London: Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored to give Newcastle United a well-earned 2-0 victory over Manchester United, which lifted them into third place in the Premier League standings. — Agencies