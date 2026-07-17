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Home / Sports / "Best nine of all time": Luis Suarez shares heartfelt post with Ronaldo Nazario

"Best nine of all time": Luis Suarez shares heartfelt post with Ronaldo Nazario

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ANI
Updated At : 08:13 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Montevideo [Uruguay], July 17 (ANI): Uruguay star footballer Luis Suarez shared a heartfelt post with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario, describing him as "the best nine of all time" after meeting the former World Cup winner.

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Suarez shared a photograph on X featuring himself alongside Ronaldo. Captioning the image, the Inter Miami forward wrote, "The best nine of all time!"

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A few days back, Inter Miami star Suarez shared a special moment with England captain Harry Kane, exchanging jerseys and posing for a picture amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Suarez shared the image on X and wrote, "With a great 9! A pleasure to meet you @HKane."

The photograph showed Suarez and Kane holding each other's No. 9 jerseys, with the two veteran forwards sharing a warm interaction.

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Suarez is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation. The Uruguayan forward, popularly known as "El Pistolero", currently plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami and has scored more than 600 goals in his professional career.

Born in Salto, Uruguay, on January 24, 1987, Suarez has enjoyed a distinguished career across Europe and South America. He first rose to prominence with Ajax, where he captained the Dutch club and established himself as one of Europe's most prolific goal scorers.

The striker further enhanced his reputation during his spell at Liverpool, winning the Premier League Golden Boot and the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in the 2013-14 season. He later joined Barcelona, where he formed the iconic "MSN" attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, helping the Spanish giants win multiple domestic titles, the UEFA Champions League, and the 2015-16 European Golden Shoe.

Suarez also played a key role in Atletico Madrid's 2020-21 La Liga title-winning campaign before joining Inter Miami, where he reunited with several of his former Barcelona teammates.

At the international level, Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading goal scorer and ranks among the highest-scoring South American men's footballers in international history. Renowned for his clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and relentless competitive spirit, he has cemented his place among football's most accomplished forwards, despite a career that has also featured several high-profile on-field controversies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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