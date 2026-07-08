Atlanta [US], July 8 (ANI): Argentina forward Julian Alvarez showered praise on captain Lionel Messi after the latter inspired a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt, describing him as "the best player in the world and in history" following another record-breaking performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Speaking to reporters after Argentina's thrilling 3-2 win in the Round of 16, Alvarez said Messi's contributions in the ongoing tournament continue to leave even his teammates running out of words.

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"Leo, honestly, there aren't many words left to describe. The World Cup he's having is impressive. And well, we try to help him, to accompany him, to enjoy every moment by his side. We also thank him for everything he does for us, for how he is with us, too. And well, he's a legend, the best player in the world and in history," Alvarez told the reporters, as quoted by ESPN FC.

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Messi once again proved decisive as Argentina recovered from two goals down to keep alive their hopes of retaining the World Cup title. After the defending champions fell 2-0 behind against Egypt, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the equaliser in the 83rd minute before Enzo Fernandez struck a stoppage-time winner to complete a remarkable 3-2 turnaround.

The goal further cemented Messi's place in World Cup history. He became the first player ever to score in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup matches and took his tally in the ongoing tournament to eight goals -- his highest return in a single World Cup edition.

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The strike also extended Messi's all-time World Cup record to 21 goals. According to Opta, he is now the first player in tournament history to score in six successive knockout-stage matches and drew level with Guillermo Stabile's long-standing Argentina record of eight goals in a single World Cup, set in 1930.

Despite his heroics, the 39-year-old endured a frustrating first half after seeing a penalty saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. The miss made Messi the first player to fail from the penalty spot twice in a single FIFA World Cup edition, excluding shootouts, while his four career World Cup penalty misses are the most by any player.

Messi nevertheless responded in trademark fashion to guide Argentina's comeback. Cristian Romero sparked the revival with a header in the 79th minute before Messi levelled with a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area that went in off the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

Argentina's victory booked a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland as the defending champions moved a step closer to retaining the World Cup title. (ANI)

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