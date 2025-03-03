Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Beth Mooney's unbeaten knock of 96 off 59 deliveries guided the Gujarat Giants to a commanding 81-run victory over the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Lucknow on Monday. Mooney's masterclass helped Gujarat post 186/5, a total that proved far too much for the Warriorz, who were bundled out for just 105 in 17.1 overs.

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, despite an early setback, Mooney and Harleen Deol's counter-attacking partnership put the Giants in a strong position.

Dayalan Hemalatha was the first to depart, managing just 2 runs before Gujarat found themselves at 3/1 but Mooney and Deol took charge, as Gujarat scored their fifty in 6.5 overs and crossed the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs.

Mooney brought up her half-century in 37 balls, while Deol contributed a valuable 45 before falling to Sophie Ecclestone, breaking their 101-run stand.

Captain Ashleigh Gardner managed only 11, but quickfire contributions from Deandra Dottin (17 off 8) and Phoebe Litchfield (8) pushed Gujarat past 180. Ecclestone was the standout bowler for the Warriorz, finishing with figures of 2/34 in four overs.

Chasing 187, UP Warriorz suffered an early collapse, losing two wickets with just two runs on the board. Kiran Navgire was the first to fall for a duck, followed by Georgia Voll, both dismissed by Dottin.

The troubles continued as Dinesh Vrinda (1) and skipper Deepti Sharma (6) departed cheaply, leaving the Warriorz reeling at 25/4. Wickets kept tumbling, and the Warriorz reached 50 in 10.2 overs, they never looked in control.

Chinelle Henry showed some resistance with a quick 28 off 14 balls, smashing three fours and two sixes, but her dismissal to Tanuja Kanwar ended any hopes of a comeback.

UP Warriorz were eventually bowled out in 17.1 overs, with Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar leading the Gujarat bowling attack. Both claimed three wickets each in a disciplined effort.

Beth Mooney's match-winning knock earned her the "Player of the Match" award as the Gujarat Giants registered a dominant win. Their disciplined bowling and Mooney's brilliance with the bat ensured an emphatic performance, keeping them well in the hunt in the WPL. (ANI)

