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Home / Sports / Beyond the podium: The minds behind India's champions at CWG 2026

Beyond the podium: The minds behind India's champions at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 28 (ANI): As India's athletes chase medals and records at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the spotlight remains firmly on those standing on the podium.

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But behind every successful performance is a team of coaches and support staff whose guidance, strategy and years of preparation help athletes deliver on the biggest stage, according to a release.

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The medals, the records and the applause belong to the athlete. Yet every performance is built on countless hours of planning, guidance and encouragement from the people standing just beyond the cameras--the coaches.

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As Team India builds momentum at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with a medal-winning start in para powerlifting and record-breaking performances in weightlifting, another story is quietly unfolding behind the scenes. It is the story of the coaches who spend months, and often years, preparing athletes for these defining moments.

Coaching at a multi-sport Games extends far beyond technical instruction. Every day begins with training schedules and recovery plans before moving to strategy sessions, video analysis and countless one-on-one conversations designed to keep athletes calm under pressure. A coach is often teacher, mentor, psychologist and tactician rolled into one. Their work is measured not just in medals, but in the confidence they inspire and the belief they instil.

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PT Usha, President, IOA, said coaches remain one of the strongest pillars of every successful sporting campaign.

"As an athlete, I have always believed that behind every great performance is a great coach. Coaches dedicate years to nurturing talent, building confidence and preparing athletes for the biggest moments of their careers. They may not stand on the podium, but every medal India wins carries the imprint of a coach's commitment and sacrifice. The Indian Olympic Association deeply values their contribution, and we are committed to providing our athletes with the strongest possible coaching support."

The achievements of India's weightlifters once again highlighted the importance of this partnership. Coach Vijay Sharma, whose work with Mirabai Chanu Saikhom has been instrumental in India's rise as a weightlifting powerhouse, is among the country's most respected high-performance coaches.

Alongside him are assistant coaches and support staff whose tireless work often goes unnoticed but is critical in ensuring athletes remain physically prepared and mentally composed throughout the competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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