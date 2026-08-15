Bezos secures minority equity stake in Liverpool, confirms FSG

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): The Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced that a consortium led by Amit Bhatia and featuring Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased a minority equity stake in Liverpool. The strategic investment from 1892 Holdings is designed to support the club's long-term growth on and off the pitch.

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The high-profile investment group features backing from Mittal Family Trusts and K5 Sports. The newly formed consortium is led by Amit Bhatia, and Jeff is involved as lead investor in the K5 Sports Fund. EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, has also contributed to strategic investment as quoted by Goal.com. The investment is bringing people from global business, technology and investment.

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Despite the new investment, the ownership structure of the club would not face any major changes, with FSG retaining majority ownership, operations and control of the club. The investors will collaborate closely with the FSG and the club's existing leadership. They will be evaluating the fresh opportunities that will boost the objectives of the PL giants.

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"Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club's long-term interests in mind," said FSG president Mike Gordon, as quoted by Goal.com.

"That approach continues to attract interest from respected investors and business leaders around the world," he added.

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Gordon said that the new investors perfectly align with the existing vision of the club and expressed optimism that the consortium will complement the foundation laid down by FSG since their takeover of the club in 2010.

"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special," Gordon explained. "Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together," he added.

Amit also expressed pride on the agreement, saying, "We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG," he stated on behalf of 1892 Holdings. "We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield," he signed off. (ANI)

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