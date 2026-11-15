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Home / Sports / BFI appoints Mats Rickard Nilsson as Head of Sports Science until LA 2028 Olympics

BFI appoints Mats Rickard Nilsson as Head of Sports Science until LA 2028 Olympics

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ANI
Updated At : 03:52 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has appointed Mats Rickard Nilsson as the Head of Sports Science with the vision of building a robust support system that empowers Indian boxers to maximise their potential and achieve excellence on the international stage.

Nilsson, who had worked with the Swedish Olympics contingent, will be working closely with athletes and the coaching staff to strengthen scientific training methodologies, performance monitoring and athlete development till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to a release.

“This appointment marks an important step in the Boxing Federation of India's efforts to strengthen its sports science ecosystem and integrate a structured, evidence-based approach into athlete preparation,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.

“Through a combination of on-ground engagement and continuous remote support, the initiative aims to ensure consistent performance assessment, scientific training interventions and individualised athlete development,” he added.

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The former Swedish Olympics weightlifter had worked with the Indian boxers in 2019 and has over 30 years of experience as a strength and conditioning expert, working with elite athletes across the globe.

According to his current terms of engagement with BFI, Nilsson will spend 75 days annually in multiple phases with the Indian boxing team and will work remotely with the BFI Sports Science team for the rest of the year.

His primary responsibilities will include monitoring athletes' progress, reviewing performance data, developing and sharing scientific training plans, and providing regular recommendations and expert inputs to ensure continuity in the athletes' training and development programmes.

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“I am delighted to join the Indian boxing programme and contribute to a team with tremendous potential. Having observed the boxers, coaches and support staff, I believe there is a strong foundation to build on. My focus will be to work closely with the coaching team on a shared approach to physical preparation, training load management and recovery, ensuring every aspect of an athlete's preparation contributes to performance. The aim is to help our boxers stay healthy, perform consistently and take the next step on the international stage,” said Nilsson. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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