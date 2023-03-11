BFI chief hopes IOC and IBA can resolve issues at women’s Worlds

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 10

The president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) hopes that the Women’s World Championships would become a platform for the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to resolve their differences. The championships start from March 15.

Both the bodies have been at loggerheads for over a year now. The IOC has already announced that the IBA will not be involved in holding the qualification events for the 2024 Paris Olympics because of issues involving governance and financial irregularities. The IBA announced that the New Delhi tournament will be a qualification event for the Olympics. There is still no clarity from the IOC about how and where the qualification tournaments will be held.

“We had invited the IOC and they were kind enough to accept. They will be part of this (tournament),” BFI president Ajay Singh said. “Ultimately, we all hope that the relations between the world federation and the Olympics body are strong and we hope that happens,” he added.

Singh further said that the BFI will raise its hand for hosting the qualifying event once the IOC decides on a date. “We had hoped that this would be a qualifying championship but the IOC and the IBA could not agree, but nevertheless it is a premium championship of boxers and we are proud to host it,” Singh said. “The IOC has still to take a call on what they will use as a qualifying event. Whether it will be results from here or whether it will be other championships, whatever it is, we will try to host that qualifier whenever that happens,” he added.

Separately, the IBA’s controversial decision to allow both the Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their flags has drawn flak from a lot of nations.

Major countries, including the USA, Great Britain and Ireland, have pulled out of the championships. “I want to focus on the positives and there is a wonderful spirit. There are boxers from all over the world, Olympics medalists and world champions, participating in this event. Let us focus on that only,” Singh said.