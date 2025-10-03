DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / BFI Cup: World Championships medalist Husamuddin, Bhawna Sharma, Parthvi Grehwal advance on Day 3

BFI Cup: World Championships medalist Husamuddin, Bhawna Sharma, Parthvi Grehwal advance on Day 3

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): World Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Husamuddin (Services) lived up to his reputation as one of India's most reliable performers on the big stage, cruising through his opening bout at the BFI Cup Elite Men's Boxing Championship 2025 with a dominant 5:0 verdict over Services' Harsh.

Advertisement

In an endeavour to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations, BFI is hosting the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1-7, featuring competitions for both Elite Men and Women across 10 weight categories each, aligned with World Boxing standards. Gold and silver medallists from the event will earn a pathway into the Elite National Camp, according to a press release from BFI.

Advertisement

The Elite Women's competition also witnessed standout performances. Bhawna Sharma (Railways)--a U-22 Asian bronze medalist--edged Simran (Haryana) with a hard-fought 3:2 split decision in the 48-51kg category. Meanwhile, Parthvi Grehwal (Rajasthan) delivered a commanding performance, sealing her bout with an RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) win, further reinforcing her rising status in Indian boxing.

Advertisement

In the men's draw, apart from Husamuddin, Services' boxers continued to impress, with strong performances adding to their team's momentum. The women's bouts showcased depth and promise, as Bhawna and Parthvi's victories highlighted the rising wave of talent.

Boxers from State units and boards that finished in the Top 8 at the Elite Nationals are in action at the BFI Cup, joined by entries from SAI NCOE and host state Tamil Nadu. The lineup also includes participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members from the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 Championships, as well as medalists from international competitions since 2022.

Advertisement

Adding further depth to the competition are medalists from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games and the 6th Youth Nationals. All entries are routed through official State units and boards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts