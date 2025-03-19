BFI President suspends Secretary General, Treasurer over financial irregularities

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): In a significant development, the President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Ajay Singh, has suspended Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita and Treasurer Digvijay Singh following an independent investigation into financial mismanagement.

The decision follows a complaint from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) regarding alleged financial irregularities within the federation. In response, BFI appointed retired Delhi High Court judge, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.

Justice Jain's report found Kalita and Singh guilty of serious financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds, marking a clear breach of their fiduciary responsibilities. As a result, they were immediately suspended from their respective positions in BFI.

"In light of the gravity of the findings and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the Federation's

operations, it has been decided to suspend you both from your respective positions as Secretary

General and Treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India with immediate effect. You are hereby

restrained from performing any duties or exercising any authority in these capacities," the official suspension letter stated.

Furthermore, the report has been forwarded to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for further action.

This move underscores BFI's commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in the administration of Indian boxing.

Earlier, in a development, 300 of India's top women boxers will compete for national glory at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship, taking place at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, from March 21 to 27. Organised in association with the UP Boxing Association (UPBA), the prestigious tournament returns to the venue that hosted its last edition in 2023 with resounding success, a release said.

Held under the World Boxing and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) competition guidelines, the championship is open to boxers born between January 1, 1984, and December 31, 2005. Each state unit can field a maximum of 10 boxers, with entries by numbers closing on March 10 and final name confirmations due by March 15, the release said.

The action officially begins on March 20 with the arrivals, draw, and technical meeting. The opening rounds will take place from March 21 to 24, followed by the quarter-finals on March 25 and the semi-finals on March 26, leading up to the highly anticipated finals on March 27. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)