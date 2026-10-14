BFI suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar for alleged financial irregularities

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar with immediate effect pending an inquiry against him for alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation with investigations and misuse of authority.

In a suspension order issued on Tuesday, Singh cited several allegations against Kumar, including issuing a work order for a broadcasting arrangement without the required approval.

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Kumar has also been accused of failing to cooperate with an inquiry into the cancellation of a national championship and attempting to convene an unauthorised meeting to move a no-confidence motion against the president.

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"You are hereby placed under interim suspension from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority, subject to the applicable provisions of the BFI Constitution," read the order, in possession of PTI.

"This is an interim protective measure and shall not be construed as a final determination of the allegations against you. The allegations shall be examined in accordance with the applicable procedure, and the interim suspension shall remain subject to the safeguards, limitations and review requirements prescribed under the BFI Constitution," it added.

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The development comes a day after Kumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Singh and BFI Executive Director Col Arun Malik of "criminal intimidation" to thwart a proposed no-confidence motion against Singh, a charge that Malik dismissed as "baseless".