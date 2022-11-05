Bhagat on track to defend crown

Tokyo, November 4
India’s star para shuttler Pramod Bhagat remained on course to defend his double gold as he reached the semifinals in the men’s singles and doubles SL3 section at the ongoing Para Badminton World Championships.
Bhagat defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-17 21-19 to confirm his spot in the last-four stage.
World No. 3 Sukant Kadam also reached the semifinals in the SL4 category. Kadam beat Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang 21-10 21-15.
