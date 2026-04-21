Bhagwant Mann meets Dutch legend Floris Jan Bovelander in Netherlands

Amsterdam [Netherlands], April 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, currently on an official visit to the Netherlands, met celebrated Dutch hockey great Floris Jan Bovelander on Tuesday.

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Sharing details of the interaction on X, Mann wrote, "Delighted to meet Olympian Floris Jan Bovelander in Netherlands, who is a celebrated Dutch hockey legend known for his exceptional skills and contributions to the sports industry. His remarkable journey and experience will greatly inspire our young players. Invited him to Punjab, and he has graciously accepted. He will be engaging with our athletes and motivating them ahead of the upcoming Asia Hockey Championship. Punjab is committed to nurturing sporting talent and taking hockey to new heights."

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Bovelander, widely regarded as one of the finest penalty-corner specialists in hockey history, represented the Dutch national team between 1985 and 1996, scoring an impressive 215 goals in 241 international matches. He was instrumental in the Netherlands' golden era, helping the team secure major honours including the 1996 Olympic gold medal, the 1990 World Cup, and the 1987 European Championship.

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His performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics remains iconic, where he scored twice in the final through penalty corners to seal gold for his side. Known for his powerful drag-flicks, Bovelander played a key role in shaping modern penalty-corner techniques and earned a reputation as a big-match performer.

At the domestic level, he enjoyed a decorated stint with HC Bloemendaal, winning six national titles and establishing himself as one of the most prolific scorers in the Dutch league.

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Punjab, a traditional powerhouse of Indian hockey, continues to produce top-level talent, including current India captain Harmanpreet Singh. Mann's meeting with Bovelander is expected to further boost grassroots development, with the Dutch legend set to visit Punjab and interact with young players ahead of upcoming international competitions.

Beyond sports, Mann's visit to the Netherlands also focuses on attracting global investment, with meetings scheduled with international companies as he positions Punjab as an emerging industrial hub. (ANI)

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