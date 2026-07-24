Bhaichung Bhutia hopes CWG 2030 will be held on "a bigger scale" than 2026 Glasgow edition

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia expressed hope that the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be held in India will be organised on a bigger scale, with many sports not included in the ongoing edition making their return to the schedule.

Advertisement

India kicked off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme. The programme for CWG 2026 features 10 core sports and six para-sports. A lot of sports which have enriched India's medal count over the years, such as wrestling, hockey, cricket, badminton, table tennis etc are missing from the programme, dealing a massive blow to India's medal count.

Advertisement

Indian able-bodied athletes will compete across eight disciplines, including athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, bowls and swimming. Meanwhile, India's para-athletes will compete across five disciplines, including para-athletics, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, para-powerlifting, para-swimming and para-track cycling.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Bhutia said, "I think, unfortunately the Commonwealth Games have not become as big as it was supposed to be. Only ten sports are included in the Commonwealth Games, and many sports were removed, where India could have won medals, such as boxing and wrestling. It was supposed to be held in Australia, but now it is being hosted by Scotland. I hope when it is held in India, many sports will be revived and brought back. There should be many more sports included, and it should be organised in India on a bigger scale."

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)