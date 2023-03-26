Bhaker wins bronze, sixth gold for China

PTI

Bhopal, March 25

Olympian Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze medal in the 25m pistol event at the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup to take India's medal tally to seven here today.

Bhaker had shot a 290 in the precision round on Friday and entered the second day of the competition placed well for the rapid round.

In the rapid round today, she again shot three superb series of 98, 99 and 97 to aggregate 294 and advance to the ranking round placed third.

Meanwhile, Esha Singh, who had shot a 292 in the precision round, scored 289 in the rapid round to accumulate 581 and advance to the ranking round placed eighth.

In the ranking Match 1, Bhaker qualified for the medal round as the third qualifier with an aggregate of 14 points, along with Germany's Doreen Vennekamp (14 points), while Esha was eliminated.

Two shooters from the ranking match – China's Ziyue Du and Yaxuan Xiong – qualified for the medal round with 12 points each to make up the quartet vying for the top position.

In a tough medal round, Bhaker was no match for Doreen (30 points) and Ziyue Du (29 points), who won gold and silver, respectively, while the Indian could aggregate only 20 points to finish her campaign with a bronze.

This is Bhaker's first medal in the ongoing World Cup, after she failed to reach the final in both the air pistol and mixed team events. In the air pistol event, she had finished 16th with 568 points.

Aishwary finishes fourth

Du Linshu won the first medal event of competition on Day 4, defeating Hungary's Istvan Peni 16-10 in the men's 3 Positions gold medal clash.

Seasoned Swiss 3P specialist Jan Lochbihler won bronze when he edged out home favourite Aishwary Tomar in the top-eight ranking round.

He finished the 40-shot round with a score of 407.4, while Aishwary finished with a score of 405.5, shooting three five-shot series in the 40s in the final standing position.