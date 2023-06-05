Bharatpreet, Heena win gold on Day 1

PTI

Yecheon (South Korea), June 4

Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched gold medals to launch India’s campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note here today.

India (2 gold, 1 bronze) ended the opening day at second spot behind Japan (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze).

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds to win the women’s 400m gold. The 16-year-old from Bengal had also won gold in the Asian U-18 in April with a personal best time of 52.98s. Bharatpreet won the men’s discus throw event with a best throw of 55.66 metres. Antima Pal won the women’s 5000m bronze medal after clocking 17 minutes, 17.11 seconds. — PTI

Double delight for sprinter Amlan in Belgium

New Delhi: Amlan Borgohain bagged gold medals in the 100m and 200m events at the Flanders Cup in Merksem, Belgium. Borgohain clocked 10.70s in the 100m final. In the 200m event, the 25-year-old clocked 20.96s in the final. He holds the national records in both the 100m (10.25s) and 200m (20.52s). Meanwhile, Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 32 minutes, 46.88 seconds to clinch silver in the women’s 10,000m event at the Portland Track Festival in USA.