Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "Bharat's daughter Patri scripts history": Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulates shuttler Tanvi on Youth Olympics Silver

"Bharat's daughter Patri scripts history": Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulates shuttler Tanvi on Youth Olympics Silver

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated young Indian shuttler Tanvi Patri on winning a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to claim a badminton medal at the competition.

Sharing a post on X, Mandaviya praised the 15-year-old's historic achievement, describing her success as a proud moment for the country.

"Bharat’s daughter Patri scripts history with a Silver at the Youth Olympic Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman shuttler to win a badminton medal at the Games!" Mandaviya wrote on X.

Tanvi secured the silver medal in the women's singles event after going down against reigning world junior champion Zhang Yi Xin in a thrilling final in Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Indian teenager put up a spirited fight before losing 15-21, 21-13, 26-24 in a contest that lasted one hour and 22 minutes. She saved six match points and had three opportunities of her own to seal the gold medal before Zhang eventually prevailed.

Tanvi started the summit clash cautiously but produced an impressive run in the opening game, winning seven consecutive points to turn a 3-5 deficit into a 10-5 lead. Her effective punch tosses and control at the net helped her take the first game 21-15.

The Indian carried her momentum into the second game, opening up a 4-0 advantage. However, Zhang gradually found her rhythm and capitalised on the drift affecting Tanvi's control of the clears to level the match with a 21-13 win.

Advertisement

The decider witnessed a remarkable fightback from the Indian. Zhang initially established a commanding 19-10 lead through her cross-court drops, but Tanvi refused to give up and reduced the deficit to 19-15.

After Zhang earned five match points, Tanvi saved all of them and subsequently created three opportunities to finish the contest in her favour. However, the Chinese shuttler held her nerve to clinch the game 26-24 and secure the gold medal.

With the achievement, Tanvi became the first Indian women's singles badminton player to win a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Before her, HS Prannoy had won an individual silver in 2010, while Lakshya Sen secured the same medal in 2018. Sen had also won mixed team gold with Team Alpha, comprising shuttlers from eight different countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts