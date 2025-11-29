Bharti Fulmali shares her excitement after getting sold to Gujarat Giants during WPL 2026 auction

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Indian cricketer Bharti Fulmali has shared her excitement after she was sold to the Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction.

Gujarat Giants picked up Bharti for Rs 70 Lakh during the WPL 2026 auction. The 31-year-old has played two T20Is, scoring just 23 runs. In WPL, Bharti has notched up 197 runs in nine matches, including one half-century.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Bharti opened up about feeling special sold for the first time in the WPL auction. The Indian cricketer went unsold in the last two auctions and played WPL as an injury replacement.

"This will be my proper debut since I only played earlier as an injury replacement for Harleen Deol. After going unsold in the last two auctions, this moment feels very special. I was nervous during the bidding, but felt great when Gujarat Giants picked me. Having played my last two seasons with them, I really wanted to return to this team," Bharti said.

The 31-year-old also spoke about Gujarat Giants exercising their Right to Match (RTM) to retain her for the WPL 2026 season.

"I was very stressed when Gujarat Giants picked up the paddle quite late. But I felt good when the Mumbai Indians also bid for me. Then GG used their RTM card to keep me; that showed their trust and made me feel really valued," she added.

On playing alongside New Zealand great Sophie Devine, Bharti said, "When Gujarat signed Sophie Devine in the first round, I felt very happy. As her teammate, I'll get to play alongside a big player like her, a T20 World Cup winner, who has won many games for New Zealand. Playing with such great players always helps you improve, and I'm looking forward to a wonderful season 4 with Gujarat Giants."

The 2026 season will break from tradition with its final scheduled on a weekday, Thursday, February 5, instead of the usual weekend slot. The tournament, which begins on January 9, will also feature two double-headers, both scheduled for Saturdays, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The WPL 2026 tournament will span 28 days. The league will be hosted at two venues, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The opening 11 matches, including both double-headers, will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The remaining 11 fixtures, along with the eliminator on February 3 and the final, will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

This edition marks the first time the WPL will be held in the January-February period; the previous three seasons were staged in February-March, just before the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

