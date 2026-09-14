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Home / Sports / Bharti Fulmali’s father praises India’s Asia Cup win, backs team for Asian Games gold

Bharti Fulmali’s father praises India’s Asia Cup win, backs team for Asian Games gold

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian women’s cricketer Bharti Fulmali’s father Shrikrushna Fulmali on Monday praised Women in Blue's performance in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, saying the side executed its plans well and expressed confidence of another strong showing at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Speaking to ANI, Shrikrushna said the Indian team displayed a well-planned performance in the final against Sri Lanka.

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"The way India played yesterday was excellent; they played with a solid plan and succeeded in executing it. I hope they replicate this performance when the team travels to Japan..." he said.

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India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Reflecting on Bharti’s role in the team, her father said the strong performances from the opening pair and middle-order batters meant she had limited opportunities to spend time at the crease.

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"The situation was such that the opening pair and the middle-order batters performed well, leaving Bharti with few opportunities to face many deliveries. I have full respect for the Indian team and its management," he said.

Shrikrushna also backed the team’s chances at the Asian Games in Japan, saying the players would adapt to the new environment and aim for a gold medal.

"The environment in Japan will be entirely new, and the team will do a great job promoting cricket there; I am confident that Bharti and the entire squad will perform well and bring home the gold medal for India," he added.

Speaking about Bharti’s role as a finisher, he said she is eager to contribute whenever the team needs her.

"She, along with Richa Ghosh, is a finisher; she wants to play that role, but fortunately, the team performed so well that she didn't get the chance to step in and finish the game..." Shrikrushna said.

Coming to the match, the Women in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai to clinch their eighth continental title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Reacting to India’s dominant win in the final, Ghosh praised the entire team for their performance and said every player contributed to the title triumph.

"It's wonderful beating Sri Lanka by a huge margin. We are very proud of all the girls. They all played a very big role. Richa is trying to do her best. That is something which we appreciate, and we feel proud of. All the girls have done well. At the end of the day, the trophy is ours, which is the most that matters... I am sure that in the near future, many more trophies will be coming..." he said.

India produced a strong all-round display in the final, posting 183/5 after a record opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma before restricting Sri Lanka to 111. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, taking three wickets, while Shree Charani claimed four wickets as India secured their eighth Asia Cup crown. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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