Bhateri loses in semifinals, to fight for bronze

Zagreb: Junior World Championships silver medallist Bhateri will fight for the bronze medal in the women’s 65kg category after losing by technical superiority to Japan’s Mahiro Yoshitake in the Zagreb Open. The 22-year-old will take on Croatia’s Iva Geric for the bronze medal.

Bangkok

Praneeth loses in Thailand Open quarterfinals

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth’s impressive run came to an end after he went down to China’s world No. 23 Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 300 badminton tournament. Praneeth lost 17-21 23-21 18-21 to bring down curtains on India’s campaign.

Bengaluru

Keeper Gurpreet signs 5-year contract with Bengaluru

India team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has committed his association with Bengaluru FC for another five years as he signed a contract extension with the club till 2028. Interestingly, Sandhu, the national team’s No. 1 goalkeeper, signed the contract on a day he turned 31. “I’m pleased to have extended my stay at Bengaluru FC, a club that has always shown faith in my abilities,” said Sandhu, who joined the club in 2017.

Kolkata

Silva special stuns Kerala as East Bengal seal clinical win

East Bengal FC registered their first-ever win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League after Cleiton Silva scored the only goal of the game. The Brazilian struck in the 77th minute as East Bengal secured only their second home win this season. East Bengal FC finished the game with 10 men after Mobashir Rahman was sent off in the 94th minute.

Imphal

Mohammedan held to goalless draw by TRAU

Mohammedan Sporting’s terrible away record remained intact but Tiddim Road Athletic Union’s perfect run at the Khuman Lampak Stadium was broken as the two sides played out as goalless draw in their I-League match. Agencies