Bhawna, Yatri assured of medals in U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025

Bhawna, Yatri assured of medals in U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Bangkok [Thailand], August 3 (ANI): Bhawna Sharma and Yatri Patel were assured of a medal in the U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday after registering dominating wins over their respective opponents in the quarterfinals.

In the women's 48kg quarterfinals, Bhawna eased past Vietnam's Ngoc Linh Chi Ngo, while Yatri punched her way to the last four stage with a confident showing against Keerththana Uthayakumar of Sri Lanka in the women's 57kg bout, each securing a unanimous victory, according to a press release from BFI.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provide India's rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia's toughest opponents.

India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers, 20 in each age group, with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, Tanu tried her best to secure another medal for India but fell short against local hope Natnicha Chongprongklang in the women's 54kg quarterfinals.

On Saturday, in the U19 competition, Sagar (men's 55kg) and Harsh (men's 60kg) registered dominant wins to advance to the next round. Sagar was clearly the better boxer in all three rounds against Bhutan's Tashi Yoezer, while Harsh played a tactically smart bout to beat China's Jiabao Yuan in yet another mixed day for the Indian contingent.

Among the other Indians in fray on Saturday, Vishvanath Suresh took the fight to Uzbekistan's Behruz Kholdorov but lost 3:2 in the men's 50kg category, while Preet Malik went down 4:1 against Ilya Kalinin of Kazakhstan in the men's 65kg category.

In the women's 51kg category, Devika Ghorpade lost 0:5 against Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Tran Nyugen, while Kartik Dalal went down by a similar margin against Philippines' Brandon Soriano in the men's 70kg bout. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

