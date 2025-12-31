Bhiwani Bulls make a solid team with highest bid at KCL Auction

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Bhiwani Bulls emerged as one of the standout teams at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction, assembling a formidable squad that blends experience and tactical strength, headlined by the most significant buy, Devank Dalal.

Stealing the spotlight was Devank Dalal, who became the highest-bid player of the entire auction, with the Bulls securing the right raider for Rs. 19.2 lakhs. Known for his calm under pressure and match-winning ability, Devank is set to lead Bhiwani's raiding charge this season, as per a release from KCL.

The Bulls further strengthened their team with players such as Hitesh (Right Corner, Rs 7 lakhs), Deepak Singh (Right Cover, Rs 5.6 lakhs), and Pravesh Malik (Left Corner, Rs 5.4 lakhs), thereby building a solid defensive unit. Adding balance to the squad is experienced all-rounder Praveen Narwal, while players such as Naveen Raval, Ashish, Sombir Mehra, and Sunder Nawab Singh bring depth and flexibility across positions.

Bhiwani also demonstrated strong faith in emerging talent, selecting young, promising players, including Bhavya Ramesh Kumar, Rohit, Rajat, Sourav Sanjay, and Ujjwal Raj Kumar, ensuring a squad that combines immediate impact with long-term potential.

Speaking on the auction strategy, the Bhiwani Bulls owner said, "We wanted to build a team that reflects Bhiwani's fighting spirit. Securing Devank Dalal and surrounding him with a strong, balanced unit was a key part of our vision."

The head coach, Naseeb Janghu, echoed the confidence in the squad, stating, "This group gives us balance across raiding, defence, and all-round options. Every player has been selected with a clear role in mind, and I believe this squad has the hunger to win matches."

Reacting after becoming the highest-bid player of the auction, Devank Dalal said, "Being picked by Bhiwani Bulls as the top bid is a proud moment for me. I'm thankful for the trust the franchise has shown, and I'm committed to giving my best and playing fearless kabaddi for the team and the fans."

With a powerful mix of star quality and emerging talent, Bhiwani Bulls now look ahead to the Kabaddi Champions League season with confidence, ready to take the mat and live up to their reputation as one of Haryana's strongest kabaddi forces. (ANI)

