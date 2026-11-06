Bhubaneswar to host Asia Rugby U20 Sevens Championship on November 14-15

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 6 (ANI): International rugby will return to Odisha after eight years as Bhubaneswar prepares to host the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens Championship 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium on November 14-15, according to a press release.

The announcement was marked by the joint unveiling of the championship’s official logo by the Sports & Youth Services Department (DSYS), Government of Odisha, Rugby India and the Odisha Rugby Football Association, along with the announcement of the Indian U20 Men’s and Women’s squads for the continental competition.

The last international rugby championship hosted in Odisha was the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Sevens Championship in 2018. The return of international competition to Bhubaneswar marks an important occasion for the sport in the state, with the upcoming championship set to bring together 10 nations across the men’s and women’s categories.

The championship logo draws inspiration from Odisha’s traditional Jhoti Chita art, translating elements of the state’s cultural heritage into a dynamic sporting identity. Featuring a semi-circular motif with a rugby ball at its centre, the visual identity captures the energy and movement of rugby sevens while reflecting the championship’s connection with its host state.

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The announcement also marks an important milestone for the Indian U20 Men’s and Women’s teams, who will represent the country on home soil against emerging rugby talent from across Asia. The Indian U20 Women’s team will return to the competition following a bronze-medal finish at the 2025 edition, held in Rajgir, Bihar. The team will look to build on that performance in Bhubaneswar, while the Indian U20 Men’s team will also be aiming for a strong showing at the continental championship.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, said, “Odisha has continued to support the development of rugby through the hosting of national competitions and initiatives that provide opportunities for athletes at different levels. The Asia Rugby U20 Sevens Championship brings international rugby back to the state and offers young players an important platform to showcase their talent. We are pleased to host the participating nations in Bhubaneswar and look forward to an exciting championship at the Kalinga Stadium.”

Rahul Bose, President, Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU), said, “The return of international rugby to Odisha after eight years is a significant moment for Indian rugby. Bhubaneswar has been an important venue for the development of the sport, and hosting this championship provides our U20 Men’s and Women’s teams with an opportunity to compete at home against some of the best emerging teams in Asia. We are grateful to the Government of Odisha and the Sports & Youth Services Department for their continued support, and look forward to welcoming all participating nations to Bhubaneswar.”

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The championship also builds on a year of rugby activity at the Kalinga Stadium. In 2026, the venue hosted three national-level competitions: the Sub-Junior National Rugby Sevens Championship, the ASMITA Rugby League - National and the National Rugby 15s Championship - Division 1. The upcoming Asia Rugby championship will add an international dimension to the venue’s rugby calendar.

The Indian U20 Men’s and Women’s squads selected for the championship are:

India U20 Men’s Squad

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Pushpender (C), Rajan Rawat (VC), Ajit Nag, Aman, Arun Prajapat, Bharat Kisan, Bidyadhar Majhi, Charan Hembram, Naman Yadav, Rahul Majhi, Rohit Kumar, Subash Hansdah

India U20 Women’s Squad

Tanushree Bhosale (C), Mamali Singh (VC), Akshaya NS, Anita Murmu, Anushka Sankpal, Dipali Tathe, Khushi Devi, Kirti Jadhav, Aditi Sakharam Londhe, Saloni Kumari, Samruddhi Kadam, Sumitra Murmu.

The 2026 championship will feature 10 participating nations: India, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Nepal and Jordan. The men’s competition will feature 10 teams, while seven teams will compete in the women’s category over the two days of competition at the Kalinga Stadium. (ANI)

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