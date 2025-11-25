Bhubaneswar to host inaugural National Indoor Championships and World Athletics Silver Level event

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the National Indoor Championships and the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level Meet, an upgraded version of this year's Bronze Level meet, in Bhubaneswar will be the biggest attractions of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) 2026 domestic calendar, this was announced here on Tuesday, as per a release from AFI.

"The first National Indoor Championships will be held at Bhubaneswar's Indoor Stadium on March 24 and 25," AFI competition director Ravinder Chaudhry said, as quoted from a release by AFI.

"The World Athletic Continental Tour Silver Level Meet will be held in August in Bhubaneswar," he noted.

Besides, the inaugural edition of Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition will be held in Bhubaneswar in May.

The comprehensive annual 2026 domestic calendar will feature as many as 40 competitions to sharpen competing skills of senior and junior athletes in the build up to the 2026 Asian Games (September 19 to October 4).

The AFI has also introduced an Indian Athletics Series from next calendar year to encourage competitors at regional level. The 16-part series will commence from April and continue till September.

"The Indian Athletics Series will give a chance to young athletes on the fringes to compete at a higher level with minimum entry standard," AFI competition director said.

To be eligible to participate in the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Championships in May, the AFI has made it mandatory for athletes to compete in a minimum of two competitions.

The competitors will have to participate in three competitions, including state meets, to be eligible to take part in the 65th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in July.

The 2026 AFI domestic calendar:

January 24: 60th National Cross Country Championships (Ranchi, Jharkhand)

TBD: NIDJAM (20th National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet.

February 21-22: 13th Indian Open Race Walking Competition (Chandigarh)

March 7-8: Fifth Indian Open Throws Competition (Patiala, Punjab)

March 14-15: Fifth Indian Open Jumps Competition (Anju Bobby George Foundation, Bengaluru)

March 24-25: First National Indoor Athletics Championships (Bhubaneswar, Odisha)

March 28: Seventh Indian Open 400m meet (Trivandrum, Kerala)

April 4: Indian Athletics Series 1 (Bengaluru, Karnataka)

April 5: Indian Athletics Series 2 (Udaipur, Rajasthan)

April 11: Indian Athletics Series 3 (Sangrur, Punjab).

April 12: Indian Athletics Series 4 (Ranchi, Jharkhand)

April 18: Third National Open Relay Competition (Chandigarh)

April 24-26: 24th National Junior Athletics Federation Competition (Mangalore, Karnataka)

May 2-3: First Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition (Bhubaneswar, Odisha)

May 9: Indian Athletics Series 5 (New Delhi)

May 10: Indian Athletics Series 6 (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

May 22-25 (29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition (Ranchi, Jharkhand).

May 26 to June 5: State competitions

June 6: Indian Athletics Series 7 (Guwahati, Assam)

June 7: Indian Athletics Series 8 (Pune, Maharashtra)

June 13: Indian Athletics Series 9 (Ludhiana, Punjab)

June 14: Indian Athletics Series 10 (Trivandrum, Kerala)

June 20: Indian Athletics Series 11 (Kolkata, West Bengal)

June 21: Indian Athletics Series 12 (Nadiad, Gujarat)

June 21 to 30: State competitions

July 8-12: 65th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships (Bhubaneswar, Odisha)

August 7: Fifth National Javelin Day Competition (all districts)

August 14: Indian Athletics Series 13 (Warangal, Telangana)

August 16: Indian Athletics Series 14 (Panchkula, Haryana)

August 22: Indian Open World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level (Bhubaneswar, Odisha)

August 29: Indian Athletics Series 15 (Shillong, Sikkim)

August 16 to 31: Junior state competitions

September 1-3 (21st National Youth Athletics Championships (Ludhiana, Punjab).

September 5: Indian Athletics Series 16 (Anju Bobby George Foundation, Bengaluru)

September 12: Indian Athletics Series Final-by invitation (New Delhi)

September 14 to 24: Board Meets

September 14-16: North Zone Junior/South Zone Junior (Dehradun/Puducherry)

September 22-24: East Zone Junior/West Central Zone Junior (Shillong/Patna/Goa/Indore)

October 8-11 (65th National Open Athletics Championships (New Delhi)

October 16-18: Sixth Indian U23 Athletics Competition (Jaipur, Rajasthan)

October 23-27: 41st National Junior Athletics Championships (Chennai, Tamil Nadu). (ANI)

