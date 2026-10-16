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Home / Sports / Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India’s squad for 5th T20I against West Indies after injury to Arshdeep Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India’s squad for 5th T20I against West Indies after injury to Arshdeep Singh

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ANI
Updated At : 03:06 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI): Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to the Team India squad for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in a media release on Friday.

The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on October 17 (Saturday).

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The BCCI media advisor said that Bhuvneshwar was added to the squad after Arshdeep sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I against West Indies, with a decision on Arshdeep's availability for the final match to be taken based on his recovery.

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“Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,” says the BCCI press release.

West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in the fourth match of the five-match series, at Hyderabad, to level the series 2-2.

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While India cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win in the opening match after chasing 172, the second T20I in Ranchi exposed their bowling as West Indies chased down a massive 250-run target, reaching 252/4 in just 18.3 overs. India bounced back in the third match, defending 223 to secure a 14-run victory despite West Indies scoring 209/7. However, the hosts once again struggled to contain the opposition in the fourth T20I, as Shai Hope’s unbeaten century powered West Indies to 247/3 before India fell 24 runs short.

India’s updated T20I squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies:

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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