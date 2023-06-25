Bibiano’s boys pick up the pieces

BANGKOK, June 24
India may have been knocked out of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in the group stage, but their fighting display in the last match against defending champions Japan gave hope to football fans across the country.
Having gone down 0-3 in the first half of their Group D game, India produced a fantastic performance after the breather, taking the game to their opponents at the Rajamangala National Stadium here. However, Japan turned on the afterburners to win 8-4 in the end.
“I’m so happy with the character that the boys showed in the second half against Japan,” said India coach Bibiano Fernandes.
“We were trying to stop their play in the midfield in the first half, but after the break, we tried pushing even further. We put three in the front to press their defence, and then three more behind them to pick up the scraps, and the boys responded brilliantly,” said Fernandes. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet
Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...
India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi
Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...
Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones
$3 billion deal with US firm