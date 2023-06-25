Bibiano’s boys pick up the pieces

BANGKOK, June 24

India may have been knocked out of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in the group stage, but their fighting display in the last match against defending champions Japan gave hope to football fans across the country.

Having gone down 0-3 in the first half of their Group D game, India produced a fantastic performance after the breather, taking the game to their opponents at the Rajamangala National Stadium here. However, Japan turned on the afterburners to win 8-4 in the end.

“I’m so happy with the character that the boys showed in the second half against Japan,” said India coach Bibiano Fernandes.

“We were trying to stop their play in the midfield in the first half, but after the break, we tried pushing even further. We put three in the front to press their defence, and then three more behind them to pick up the scraps, and the boys responded brilliantly,” said Fernandes. — Agencies