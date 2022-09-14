 Big Apple bears fruit: Newly-crowned US Open champ on how he dug into reserves to reach top of world : The Tribune India

Carlos Alcaraz strikes a pose with the championship trophy in Times Square. AP/PTI

New York, September 13

Carlos Alcaraz got out of bed as a US Open champion, as the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19 — and, truth be told, exhausted.

“I woke up dead,” the Spaniard said through that already-familiar wide smile during an interview that followed a Times Square photoshoot with his fingerprint-smudged first Grand Slam trophy.

“So many tough days in a row. High intensity. High level,” said Alcaraz, the first man in 30 years to win five-setters in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals and still come away with the title at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t know how I played so many tough and long matches.”

By the end of that run, which included saving a match point during his 5 hour and 15 minutes quarterfinals victory over Jannik Sinner, then a 4-hour, 19-minute semifinals victory over Frances Tiafoe, before Sunday’s 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud, Alcaraz was spent.

Not that he was about to let anyone know.

“You have to show the opponents you are good, you are fine. But you’re dealing with problems all the time. You have to know that — and you have to overcome that. You have to be fine with that,” Alcaraz said, sitting in a stuffed chair on the top floor of a Manhattan hotel, skyscrapers jutting beyond the windows.

“After the quarterfinals against Jannik, I woke up the next day and I almost couldn’t walk. But you have to give everything you have inside. All the hard work you put in every day is for that.”

That hard work is what transformed a body his coach, 2003 French Open champion and US Open finalist Juan Carlos Ferrero, likened to “spaghetti; very thin” when he teamed up with a 15-year-old Alcaraz.

“No muscles at all. Not in the back, not in the legs,” Ferrero said. “But obviously we saw something very special.”

So, too, does the rest of the world.

His youth certainly contributes to the fascination with Alcaraz as the sport looks for a fresh face after decades of dominance by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who each has at least 20 Grand Slam titles.

Alcaraz is the first teenager to top the ATP rankings, the first teenager to win the US Open since Pete Sampras in 1990 and the first teenager to win any major tournament since Nadal in 2005.

Asked what he considers his best quality, Alcaraz paused to ponder, then chuckled sheepishly.

“I’m a dynamic player. I can do anything on court,” he said. — AP

Back in Spain for Davis Cup Finals

Madrid: It was a quick turnaround for tennis’ new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup Finals. “I’m very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my bit for the team,” Alcaraz said Tuesday. “Playing the Davis Cup is always special. It’s a unique atmosphere and I’m looking forward to being with the team.” Alcaraz made it to Valencia the day before Spain was to debut against Serbia in the group stage tomorrow. It wasn’t yet clear in which condition Alcaraz arrived after having to play a gruelling series of matches on his way to the title in New York. “Hopefully he can recover as soon as possible,” Spain captain Sergi Bruguera said. “We don’t know yet if he will be able to play on Wednesday. AP

