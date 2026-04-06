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Home / Sports / "Big event": DLTA President Rohit Rajpal on hosting Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania in Delhi

"Big event": DLTA President Rohit Rajpal on hosting Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) President Rohit Rajpal has hailed the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania tournament as a significant opportunity for India, especially with the nation hosting the tournament.

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The Asia/Oceania Group I will be hosted at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi, between 7 and 11 April.

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He added that Indian women are excelling across sports, including cricket, where the team recently clinched the World Cup, highlighting the growing strength of women's sports in the country.

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Speaking at the DLTA Complex, Rajpal said, "We've organised this tournament here with great hope. It's a big event, the Women's World Cup. Our team has performed well in previous editions, and we are hosting it with the same expectations. If the Indian team plays to its potential, it wouldn't be surprising if they win.

DLTA President Rohit also acknowledged the absence of legends like Sania Mirza but highlighted the emergence of young talent in Indian women's tennis.

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"Sania Mirza is one of the country's finest players, whether men or women," Rajpal said. "But now we have Maaya, a 16-year-old being hailed as the next Sania Mirza. Every phase has its stars."

On Maaya's development, he added, "She's still young, just 16. She has been taken under the wing of IMG, similar to our boy Maanas Dhamne, and they are training at the Piatti Academy in Italy. This exposure in Europe is crucial, and we have high hopes that these kids will develop into top-level players."

Last year, India delivered a strong campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I, registering wins over Thailand, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, and the Republic of Korea, before advancing to the Playoffs (Group G) despite a narrow defeat to New Zealand.

This year, six teams will compete in one round robin format. The top two nations in the group will be promoted to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Play-offs in November, while the bottom two will be relegated to Asia/Oceania II in 2027. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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