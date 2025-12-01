DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Big moment for me": Harmanpreet Kaur on being named Punjab National Bank Brand Ambassador

"Big moment for me": Harmanpreet Kaur on being named Punjab National Bank Brand Ambassador

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of India's women's cricket team, expressed happiness over being named as the brand ambassador of the Punjab National Bank (PNB). PNB roped in the World Cup-winning captain as its first-ever female Brand Ambassador, marking a significant milestone in the Bank's brand transformation journey, as per an X post by PNB's official handle.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Harmanpreet expressed her happiness at being named PNB's Brand Ambassador, noting that her first-ever bank account was with PNB and calling it a significant moment for her.

Advertisement

"I feel very good. The first bank account of my life was in PNB and now they have chosen me as their Brand Ambassador. It is a really big moment for me," Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Advertisement

PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra stated that India's economy is strong, with Q2 GDP growing 8.2% despite challenges. He noted that the effects of GST will be seen in Q3 and expressed confidence in continued robust economic growth in the coming quarters and years.

"India's economy is in a very good shape. Even after so many challenges, our GDP has grown by 8.2% in Q2. And in that quarter, we haven't seen the impact of GST yet. We will be seeing the impact of GST in Q3. So, we have a very, very robust economy. And I am very confident that in the coming quarters and years, we will see a very good GDP growth. And the vibration that has come in the whole economy, I think it will be maintained in the future as well," Chandra said while speaking to ANI.

Advertisement

"And I can see that the credit growth of the banks, especially in retail credit, MSMEs, and agribusiness, there is a robust growth in all three sectors. And we will have good growth. I am completely confident, because we haven't seen the impact of GST yet in Q2. In spite of this, if our GDP has grown by 8.2%, then we are seeing the real impact of GST after 1st October. And we are seeing that in vehicle loan, we are growing by 30-35%. There is good growth in housing. There is good growth in MSMEs. So, we are foreseeing good growth in the coming quarters," he added further. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts