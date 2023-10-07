Big paychecks for region’s Asiad stars

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 6

While the region’s sportspersons have done their part by bagging a rich haul of medals in the Asian Games, it’s now the governments’ turn to reward the achievers.

While the Punjab Government will award its gold winners Rs 1 crore, Haryana and Chandigarh will hand over Rs 3 crore. The silver and bronze medallists will be given Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, by Punjab, while Haryana and Chandigarh will award Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively. Himachal Pradesh will award its players Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

Punjab and Haryana will also provide the achievers with government jobs, while Chandigarh is yet to clarify about providing jobs. The coaches will be also rewarded with cash awards.

Punjab’s best

Punjab’s sportspersons have so far bagged seven gold, six silver and five bronze medals — the highest since the 1951 Asian Games. It is the most number of gold medals since the 1962 Games. Notably, like in the 1966 Games, the gold-winning men’s hockey team has 10 players from Punjab.

The government has planned to award the achievers in a ceremony within this month. “The gold winners will be rewarded with a government job of deputy director, while the silver and bronze medallists will be rewarded with a post of senior coach and coach, respectively,” said a senior official of the sports department.

A total of 31 players from Punjab were given Rs 4.64 crore to prepare for the Games.

Haryana’s gold rush

The Indian contingent has 82 players from Haryana, who have won seven gold, three silver and 12 bronze medals so far. Of these, five gold and 10 bronze medals came in individual events.

“The participants from Haryana will get Rs 7.5 lakh. The medal winners are also entitled for Group A and Groups B jobs,” said Navdeep Singh Virk, Haryana’s Principal Secretary, Sports.

The state government also provided an advance amount of Rs 2.5 lakh to the athletes participating in the Asian Games.

Sanjay, who won gold with the men’s hockey team, can claim his reward from either Chandigarh or Haryana. The defender from Hisar is a former Chandigarh Hockey Academy trainee and currently plays under the Khelo India Scheme in Chandigarh. Notably, many players who have represented and won medals for Haryana and Punjab are pursuing their studies at Chandigarh’s colleges.

