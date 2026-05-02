Horsens [Denmark], May 2 (ANI): India suffers a massive blow as top-ranked men's shuttler, Lakshya Sen, will miss Saturday's Thomas Cup 2026 semifinal against France due to injury, Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), confirmed.

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Mishra shed light that Sen will miss the semifinal clash against France after injuring his elbow during the quarterfinal. The decision was taken as a precaution to allow proper recovery, with hopes he will be fit for the final if India advances.

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Mishra further added that Sen is under medical observation, and the team is optimistic about his quick return.

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"Our men's singles player, Lakshya Sen, will not be participating in today's semi-final tie against France in the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026. Lakshya sustained an impact to his elbow following an intense quarterfinal match that involved multiple dives," as per a statement from BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

"Following a thorough evaluation by the team's medical staff, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to allow Lakshya adequate recovery time and ensure he is in optimal condition for the final, should India progress. He is currently under close medical observation and receiving all necessary support. The team remains confident and optimistic about his swift recovery and return to peak form," the statement further added.

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Sen defeated higher-ranked Chou Tien Chen 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 in an hour and 28 minutes. The match between Sen and Chou, who had a 4-4 head-to-head record before this clash, was a topsy-turvy affair as both players overcame a sizeable deficit in the first two games to take the match to a decider.

While Chou fought back from 10-15 in the first, Sen trailed 14-17 in the second before saving two match points. Sen, the two-time All England finalist, then kept his nose ahead in the third with a strong attacking play to hand India the first point.

Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikath and HS Prannoy will be the Indian athletes involved in the men's singles ties. Satwik Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty and M. Arjun/ A. Hariharan will be the pairs involved in the doubles fixtures. (ANI)

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