Sydney [Australia], November 16 (ANI): Australian batter Matt Renshaw revealed that he had checked in on Usman Khawaja amid the ongoing fallout from his Sandpapergate revelations, stressing that his primary concern was Khawaja’s well-being.

Renshaw, who was not part of the Australian squad during the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test, said he was not in a position to comment on the incident but emphasised the importance of ensuring everyone involved was doing well.

Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, has reignited the controversy surrounding the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s tour of South Africa, bringing long-buried tensions back into the spotlight.

In the aftermath of the scandal, then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed 12-month bans from competitive cricket, while Cameron Bancroft also faced sanctions for his involvement in the incident.

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"I have spoken to Usman, just checking in on him. Haven't really spoken too much about what's going on, just sort of checking on him as a human; obviously a lot is going on. I wasn't there in Cape Town when it happened, so I have got no idea what was going on, so tough for me to comment on that." But yeah, I think everyone, as humans, obviously everything is going on, but I think the biggest thing is making sure everyone's OK," Renshaw said in a video posted by ABC Sports on Instagram.

Khawaja had offered a fresh account of the controversy, claiming that the entire Australian team was aware of the use of sandpaper and that responsibility for the incident extended beyond the three players who were punished.

He also made several startling revelations, alleging that Australia had used sandpaper during the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha, before the team was eventually caught ball-tampering during the third Test in Cape Town.

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Additionally, Khawaja shed light on alleged ball-tampering practices during the 2017-18 Ashes series at home, claiming that Australian players had altered the condition of the ball by lifting its quarter-seam.

However, Australia skipper Pat Cummins slammed Khawaja for his "utter nonsense" revelations on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour to South Africa and accused him of being "casual with lives and reputations" of players in his autobiography. (ANI)

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