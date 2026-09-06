Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh aid each for taekwondo players Bhawani, Riya

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 6 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for Gopalganj taekwondo players Bhawani Singh and Riya Singh, who have been selected to represent India at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2026 in South Korea.

Choudhary made the announcement in a post on X, stating that the two players were facing financial difficulties in meeting the expenses related to their participation in the international competition.

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"Talented players from Gopalganj, Bhawani Singh and Riya Singh, have been selected to represent India at the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2026 held in South Korea. This is a matter of pride for Bihar and the country. Both players were facing personal financial difficulties in participating in the competition. They had appealed for financial assistance for travel and other necessary expenses. Approving their appeal, both players will be provided with financial assistance of Rs 2-2 lakh rupees each. Heartfelt best wishes to Bhawani Singh and Riya Singh. May they bring glory to the country and Bihar—this is the auspicious wish."

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The World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship 2026 is scheduled to be held from September 16 to 20 in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Taekwondo Poomsae is a set of choreographed patterns made of blocks, punches, and kicks that simulate defence against multiple attackers.

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Bhawani, a resident of Ratansarai village, and Riya, who hails from Rampur Sadaun, are both from Barauli block of Gopalganj district. Their selection for the Indian team came after strong performances at national-level competitions and sustained training with their coaches.

Bhawani competes in freestyle poomsae and has won medals at four national-level competitions, performances which helped him earn his place in the Indian squad.

Riya has also established herself at the state and national level, winning several medals in taekwondo. Her performances have also earned her the Bihar State Sports Award.

The duo had sought financial assistance from the Bihar government to help cover their travel and other expenses for the championship in South Korea.

With the Chief Minister approving their request, the Rs 2 lakh assistance to each player is expected to provide financial support as they prepare to make their international debut on the world stage. (ANI)

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