Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary felicitates Reyan MD for double gold at Commonwealth Chess Championship

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary felicitated young chess player Reyan MD for his impressive performance at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026, where he secured two gold medals and one bronze medal.

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Representing GD Goenka School, Patna, Reyan was honoured for his achievement at a felicitation ceremony. As part of the recognition, he was awarded a cash prize of Rs 22.5 lakh along with a shawl and a memento.

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Reyan delivered a remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Youth Blitz Chess Championship 2026, which was held in Sri Lanka from May 16 to May 26. The tournament witnessed participation from players representing 14 countries and featured some of the most promising young talents from across Commonwealth nations.

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Competing in the Under-18 Open category, Reyan showcased exceptional skill and consistency to finish among the top performers in the event. His achievement has been hailed as a significant milestone for Bihar and Indian chess, further highlighting the country's growing presence in international youth chess competitions.

Reyan's strong performance stood out in the international event, marking a significant achievement for India in the youth chess circuit.

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday felicitated Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, following the chess prodigy's historic victory at the Norway Chess 2026 tournament.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the Chief Secretariat in Chennai, where the Chief Minister also played a game of chess with the 20-year-old Grandmaster, who recently became the first Indian player to win the prestigious Norway Chess title.

Sharing details of the honour on X, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote, "Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay, today at the Chief Secretariat, presented a cheque for 50 lakh rupees as a prestigious cash incentive to Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who became the first Indian to win the title in the Norway Chess 2026 series held in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, thereby creating a historic milestone, and played a game of chess with Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa."

Praggnanandhaa scripted history by claiming the Norway Chess 2026 crown in Oslo after defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the tenth and final round. The victory completed a remarkable late surge by the Indian star, who registered four consecutive classical wins to secure one of the biggest titles of his career. (ANI)

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