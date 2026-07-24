Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary honours 19 athletes with government jobs under 'Medal Lao Naukri Pao' scheme

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday distributed appointment letters to 19 athletes under the state government's 'Medal Lao Naukri Pao' policy, saying the initiative would encourage sportspersons by rewarding international and national achievements with direct government employment.

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Addressing a function at the Urja Auditorium in Patna, CM Choudhary said the scheme marked a significant shift in how sporting excellence is recognised in the state.

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"This is a unique day for Bihar. Under the 'Medal Lao Naukri Pao' policy, about 19 sportspersons are being given appointment letters. People used to say that if you study, you would go ahead and get government jobs. But this is the first initiative wherein the Bihar Government is giving a DSP post to a sportsperson without them writing the exam. This will be a source of inspiration for sportspersons. They are becoming Sub Inspectors and DSPs. Earlier, peon positions were given in 4th grade and 3rd grade. Whichever Bihari plays for the country and restores the pride of the country, the Bihar Govt would stand with them," CM Choudhary said.

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Besides appointment letters, the Chief Minister also handed over sports scholarship selection letters to athletes who have excelled at national and international competitions.

In a series of posts on social media after the event, Choudhary said the state government was committed to identifying sporting talent at the grassroots and building world-class infrastructure to help athletes compete successfully on global stages such as the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Cup and the IPL.

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According to the Bihar State Sports Authority, the 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' initiative provides direct government employment to athletes who win medals at national and international events. Outstanding sportspersons are appointed to Class-I and other senior government positions, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sub-Inspector and Panchayati Raj Officer, without having to appear for the standard competitive examinations.

The policy also benefited Indian cricketers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, who were appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police in Bihar after representing the Indian men's cricket team.

Former India shooter and Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh described the event as a milestone for the state's sporting ecosystem.

"This is a golden moment in Bihar's journey from zero to the top. Athletes from Bihar are being honoured with scholarships and even jobs today, ensuring their future is secure. While infrastructure is expanding, with the ground-breaking schemes like Eklavya and Mashaal, we are also promoting amateur athletes. It seems the dream of the 2036 Olympic Games could become a reality for Bihar," Singh said.

The Bihar government has said it intends to expand sports infrastructure across the state while strengthening pathways for talented athletes through scholarships, employment opportunities and grassroots development programmes. (ANI)

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