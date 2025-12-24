DT
Home / Sports / Bihar slams highest team total in List A cricket, hits 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bihar slams highest team total in List A cricket, hits 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy

ANI
Updated At : 01:25 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Ranchi (Jharkhand), [India], December 24 (ANI): Bihar scripted history as they registered the highest team total ever in List A cricket during their Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 Plate League fixture against Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Bihar smashed 574/6 in 50 overs, surpassing Tamil Nadu's previous 506-2 record against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru in 2022.

Additonally, Bihar also became the first side to hit 550 or more runs in List A. Overall, they are just the second side after Tamil Nadu to hit 500 runs in List A cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

It is Vaibhav's first non-T20I ton in senior cricket, which came in just 36 deliveries. This was the teenager's seventh List A game, after debuting against Madhya Pradesh in December 2025.

The 14-year-old Suryvanshi slammed reached the 150-run mark in 59 deliveries, surpassing de Villiers' 64-ball milestone against the West Indies in 2015.

Suryvanshi departed after scoring 190 runs off 84 deliveries with the help of 16 fours and 15 sixes at an astounding strike rate of 226.19, which set the tone for Bihar for the rest of the match.

Bihar captain also Sakibul Gani created history by hammering the fastest List A century by an Indian cricketer. Gani reached the landmark in just 32-ball deliveries.

Gani shattered the previous Indian record of a 35-ball century held by Anmolpreet Singh. The Bihar captain also went past Suryavanshi's 36-ball hundred, which had come earlier on the same day.

Gani played an outstanding knock of 128 runs off 40 deliveries, with the help of 10 fours and 12 sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka also slammed a hundred. The keeper-batter hit 116 runs off 56 deliveries, including 11 fours and eight sixes. Piyush Singh played a fantastic knock of 77 runs off 66 balls, with the help of nine boundaries, as Bihar posted a monstrous total of 574/6.

Arunachal Pradesh bowlers had a disappointing performance with Mibom Mosu (0/116), Suryansh Singh (0/98), Tadakamalla Mohith (2/99), Dheeraj Antin (1/81), Techi Neri (2/83). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

