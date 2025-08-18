Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): Bihar will host the 12th edition of the Men's Asia Cup at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Nalanda district from August 29, culminating with the final on September 7.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday unveiled the mascot and the trophy for the much-awaited Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, where top teams from the continent will compete for the championship.

"For the first time in Bihar, the Hero Asia Cup 2025 will be organised at the campus of the State Sports Academy-cum-Bihar Sports University, Rajgir, from August 29 to September 7. This men's hockey tournament will feature top teams from India, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh," CM Nitish Kumar posted on X.

"Today, at 'Sankalp' located at 1, Ane Marg, the mascot 'Chand' and the 'Trophy' for the Hero Asia Cup 2025 were unveiled. Such events are significant steps toward promoting sports culture in Bihar and encouraging young talents," the tweet added.

https://x.com/NitishKumar/status/1957062210116554973

The 12th edition of the prestigious tournament will be held at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, a world-class venue that highlights India's commitment to sports infrastructure and Bihar's growing status as a sporting destination. This follows the successful Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, where India claimed victory.

The Asia Cup 2025 will feature the top six teams from Asia, including hosts India, and two nations that have qualified through the AHF Cup. With a direct spot at the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands at stake, the tournament promises to produce some top-quality contests.

On August 11, Hockey India announced that HP Lubricants has joined as the High-Performance Partner, according to a release from Hockey India. (ANI)

