Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh secure victories at 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh secure victories at 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): The 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship kicked off in style, as Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Gujarat and Chhattisgarh Hockey started their campaign with a win in their respective matches.

In the first match of the tournament, Jammu & Kashmir defeated Raj. 4-0 in Division 'C'. Gurkirat Singh (5') started the day with the opening goal in the first five minutes. Varunpreet Singh (37'), Jasjot Singh (49') and Daksh Sharma (57') also scored one goal each throughout the match to take the game away from Raj.

In the next match, the Hockey Association of Bihar defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-1 in Division 'C'. Ajay Kushwaha (15') and Amritanshu Pandey (56') scored one goal each for Hockey Association of Bihar, whereas Laldampuia Pachuau (26') managed to score the consolation goal for Hockey Mizoram.

In the third match, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Tripura 4-0 in Division 'C'. Krishna (3', 7') started off the game by scoring a brace in the first quarter, joined by his teammates Ankit (4') and Captain Sarthak Mahar (6'), who also netted the goal post in the first few minutes of the game to take the game away from Tripura.

In the other match today, Hockey Gujarat defeated Hockey Arunachal 5-1 in Division 'B'. Divyeshbhai Rudhyanbai Wagh (49', 53') scored a brace for Hockey Gujarat, joined by his teammate Vijay Parmar (40'), Captain Piyush Patel (50') and Sandeep Parmar (58') also scored a single goal to take the total tally to five goals from their side. On the other side for Hockey Arunachal, Shashank Kumar (56') scored the only goal for his side but fell short.

In the next match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 4-0 in Division 'B'. Aadrsh Raj Singh (26', 59') scored a couple of goals, whereas Gulshan Kumar Yadav (12') and Manish Vatti (34') also scored one goal each to start their campaign with a win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

