"Bilateral Test Cricket will die": Lalit Modi urges radical overhaul, demands deletion of ODIs

London [UK], June 4 (ANI): Archetype of the modern T20 revolution and former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Lalit Modi has issued a stark ultimatum regarding the survival of cricket's longest format. He warned that traditional, bilateral red-ball series are on an absolute path to extinction unless radical commercial interventions are introduced to recapture global audiences.

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Speaking to ANI in London, the 62-year-old sports administrator argued that franchise-driven models are no longer just an alternative, but the necessary lifeline needed to subsidise and sustain Test cricket's heritage.

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"I am saying that Test matches on bilateral will die," Lalit Modi stated bluntly. "The next prediction of mine is that now they should allow IPL-type (T20-type) Test matches. The next thing that they should be doing is for Test matches to come in."

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Lalit Modi's blueprint for the future of international cricket requires a ruthless pruning of the calendar, specifically identifying One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as obsolete dead weight.

"One-Day (ODI) should die. The test should survive. Test is a very important part," he insisted. Lalit Modi acknowledged that red-ball cricket cannot compete financially with short-form leagues, but argued that sustainability lies in franchise corporate backing rather than government boards.

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"Unfortunately, (Test cricket) will die if it's not taken over by club cricket because of no viewership on a global level. So it will be a loss leader. I'm not saying everything has to make money... You don't have to have profit in everything. You've got to do something for the game too."

Lalit Modi's warning lands at a time when the traditional cricket calendar is facing unprecedented squeeze from franchise leagues and ICC events.

The structural vulnerabilities of the five-day game were fully exposed earlier this year when a massive 124-day lull separated the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney from the subsequent Pakistan-Bangladesh series, a competitive gap almost mirroring the historic shutdowns seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This prolonged red-ball drought was primarily driven by scheduling conflicts with the IPL 2026 season and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, underscoring franchise cricket's absolute dominance over prime broadcast windows.

To bridge the generational gap, Lalit Modi reiterated his highly debated proposal, previously floated on The Overlap Podcast alongside former England captain Michael Vaughan, to merge IPL fan loyalty with the red-ball game.

"Let the IPL teams own Test cricket teams," Lalit Modi explained. "You got the youngsters, you got the loyalty factors... At least play one [exhibition] in a season between each other just to get their youngsters back into the game. That's going to be like club cricket. You have club cricket in everything, but the primary has to be country versus country."

For the World Championship format, he proposed a strict, premier country-vs-country format played globally every year to preserve national pride and elite athletic standards. For IPL owners, he proposed field-independent Test squads for limited windows to engage younger, digital-first audiences by leveraging T20 club loyalties.

Lalit Modi also proposed shifting five-day Tests to four-day, day-night matches to counter declining stadium attendance and align with modern media consumption habits.

"The only way Test cricket will work, somebody's going to shoot me for saying this. First time I'm saying this. Let the IPL teams own Test cricket teams. You got the youngsters, you got the loyalty factors. You play your country versus country, without doubt, that's premier. I'm saying you have it as a world championship that goes around the world every year, you play those without doubt, but also so that it doesn't disappear, you have exhibition matches starting off with it--teams playing test cricket. At least play one in a season against each other just to get their youngsters back into the game. That's going to be like club cricket. You have club cricket in everything. But the primary has to be country versus country," Lalit Modi had said.

He reminded administrators that modern audiences simply lack the luxury or patience to watch five days of cricket under the sun when global sport is available on demand, emphasising that the "hook" of the game must change if it intends to survive. (ANI)

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